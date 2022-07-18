Monday forecast: ‘Coolest’ day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heads up this morning, patchy fog is possible so use caution through 9am especially near low lying areas. This week will be one of our hottest weeks of the year so far with very low chances for rain through the weekend.

Taking Action:

The heat is going to be the main concern all week: Stay cool by limiting outdoor exposure and hydrating with plenty of water. Additional heat safety tips here.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Rain chances this week are minimal however there are a few indications of light rain at times according to one of the long range models. Friday, Sunday, and next Monday are the chances to monitor. Again even if anything does develop from any of these chances, rainfall totals won’t amount to much.

The other uncertainty will be the humidity levels. As a reminder, the higher the humidity the ‘cooler’ the temperatures will be. Humidity isn’t expected to be extremely high all week which means it will be easier to reach the higher temperatures which is why you see several triple digit highs. Heat indices 100-110 will likely be the range on the hotter days.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s to around 102. Winds S 5-15 mph.

A weak cold front pushes through Tuesday night which will shift winds to the north for Wednesday leading to a slightly cooler day and more in the 90s. Temperatures do heat back up on Thursday however confidence decreases beginning Friday. One model has Friday through next Monday staying very hot with highs likely in the triple digits however the other model has highs in the 90s so there is hope for slightly cooler temperatures especially Sunday and Monday compared to what’s in the 8 day.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.