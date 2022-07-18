Mayor of Topeka selected for global leadership program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla has been chosen to participate in a year-long professional development and education program designed to equip mayors with leadership and management tools to improve their cities.

Mayor Mike Padilla is one of 40 mayors from around the world who will be part of The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, which is described as a collaboration between Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Business School, and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

“Through its City Leadership Initiative, the Bloomberg Center for Cities draws on the expertise of our faculty to strengthen and expand the capabilities of mayors whose work shapes the lives of millions of people,” Harvard President Larry Becow said.

According to the Initiative, the private sector invests more than $42 billion each year in executive development but there is no equivalent in the public sector. This program will aim to close the gap to help mayors foster growth in their respective cities.

To kick off the program, the mayors joined Harvard faculty and management experts in New York City for a four-day, immersive classroom experience.

This will be sixth class of mayors to go through the program since it launched in 2017.

