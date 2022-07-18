Manhattan woman accused of threatening man with knife during domestic dispute

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 39-year-old Manhattan woman remains jailed Monday for allegedly pulling a knife on a man and punching him in the chest.

According to the Riley Co. Police Dept., Stephanie Thornburg was taken into custody Sunday. Records indicated she was booked into the Riley Co. Jail at 5:45 p.m.

Officials say around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 1044 Highland Ridge Dr. on a report of aggravated assault and domestic battery. When they arrived, officials say officers were told Thornburg pulled a knife on a 39-year-old man and punched him in the chest.

RCPD says the man reportedly battered Thornburg, however, arrest records indicate nobody else was taken into custody.

As of Monday, Thornburg remained behind bars on $10,000 bond. She is being held for aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery; rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship 2nd/5 years.

The man’s name was not released.

