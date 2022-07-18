Advertisement

Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.(U.S. Marshals)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARLISLE, Penn. (Gray News) - A man who appeared on several episodes of the hit TLC show “90 Day Fiance” is now among the U.S. Marshals’ most wanted people in the country.

The federal agency has added Michael Anthony Baltimore, 43, to its 15 Most Wanted fugitive list. Baltimore is accused of shooting and killing barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook at his business in Carlisle, Pennsylvania in May 2021.

Baltimore is facing charges of murder, assault and violating parole.

The U.S. Marshals said Baltimore is also a barber, and he had worked for Cook until 2019.

There is combined reward money totaling $37,000 for information leading to Baltimore’s arrest with the Marshals offering up to $25,000.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said. “By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

People with information on Baltimore’s whereabouts can submit an online tip on the U.S. Marshals website.

