Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes

ELLSWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wilson man has been convicted of child sex crimes under the Kansas version of Jessica’s Law according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Jason Cunningham, 36, was found guilty on Friday by an Ellsworth County jury of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted intimidation, and two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor.

Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2014 and 2020 and involved two minor children at the time the crimes were committed.

The sentencing date for Cunningham has not been set yet.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Northeast Child Victim Task Force, the Wilson Police Department, and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office.

