Kansas gas prices continue to fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prices keep going down at gas stations throughout Kansas.

In Topeka, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has fallen over 30 cents in the last month and is 15 cents lower than last week. The current average price of a gallon stands at $4.32.

Although prices have gone down recently, Topeka customers are still paying about $1.35 more per gallon than this time last year.

At Manhattan and Lawrence gas stations, prices are about the same with the average price currently just over $4.30.

Kansans are paying nearly 20 cents less per gallon than the national average of $4.52.

