Kansas gas prices continue to fall
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prices keep going down at gas stations throughout Kansas.
In Topeka, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has fallen over 30 cents in the last month and is 15 cents lower than last week. The current average price of a gallon stands at $4.32.
Although prices have gone down recently, Topeka customers are still paying about $1.35 more per gallon than this time last year.
At Manhattan and Lawrence gas stations, prices are about the same with the average price currently just over $4.30.
Kansans are paying nearly 20 cents less per gallon than the national average of $4.52.
