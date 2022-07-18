Advertisement

Husband arrested in 2021 shooting death of wife at Milford State Park

Cameron Lawson
Cameron Lawson(Geary County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Riley man in connection to the homicide of Enfinnity Hayes in 2021.

Cameron Lawson, 23, was arrested July 18th shortly after 3:30 p.m. for 1st degree murder, and Conspiracy to commit murder. Lawson is being held at the Geary County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Enfinnity Hayes was shot to death in October 2021 near Junction City. Lawson had previously told officials they were both mugged at gunpoint by a male described as 6′1″ or taller and dressed in all black. Lawson then took Hayes to the hospital with gunshot wounds where she was later pronounced dead.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division said Hayes was shot and killed by an unknown male while at Milford Lake on October 3, 2021. They said the gunman demanded money before the shooting and ran away afterward.

The investigation is still ongoing.

