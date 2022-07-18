Advertisement

GoFundMe established for Saturday night shooting victim

Kirk Sexton
Kirk Sexton(Submitted)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online fundraiser has been setup to help cover funeral expenses of the man shot and killed Saturday night in Topeka.

According to the GoFundMe, Kirk Sexton, 34, was killed while taking his trash out. The fundraiser says Sexton had one child, and asks for assistance covering the cost of Sexton’s funeral.

Topeka Police responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of SW 8th Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of the shooting. Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of noon on Monday, no arrests in connection to the shooting have been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. Tips can also be submitted online.

Funeral services are pending.

