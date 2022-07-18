Family mourns loved one shot in Topeka, Saturday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family members of Kirk Sexton are trying to find justice for a crime they say was senseless.

Linda Brown says she got a text on Saturday night, that no mother ever wants to get.

I just wanted to see kirk, and I said is he at the hospital and they said no, and I didn’t even know was he alive, and they told me after a few minutes that kirk was pronounced dead and everything’s pretty much a blur after that.

She says her 34-year-old son Kirk Sexton was shot in the face while taking out the trash near southwest 8th and western.

Neighbor, Caleb Jackson says he watched Kirk take his last breath, “I was throwing my trash out and I seen him sitting here gasping and by then they told everybody to back up and taped it all up. We couldn’t come back out, so I mean, I kinda seen him take his last breath and it bothers people, but it bothers me, cause he was an alright guy”.

Family and friends placed flowers at the spot of the shooting making a small memorial.

Kirk leaves behind his family and his pet cat Little Kirk.

This cat here, he named his cat kirk, this is kirk, little kirk and he was up in the window meowing and meowing. He needs a home. I can’t take him home with me much as I want to.

The family hopes someone will come forward with answers.

“My son did not deserve that. My family doesn’t deserve this. He was young and he had a lot going for him in life whether you thought so or not, and you need to come forth, and admit and don’t be a coward and run and hide behind yourself cause all you’re doing is causing shame on yourself,” says Linda.

Kirk’s Stepdad, Delbert Wilburn says “,I want the person who did it to see the effect that it had on his mother, me and countless other friends he had and how for the rest of his life there will an empty chair at Christmas, at Thanksgiving, at any family gathering. Think about that before you pull the trigger next time”.

