Cocaine located during car stop lands Overbrook man behind bars

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) -An Overbrook man is facing various charges after officials say he was pulled over with cocaine in his vehicle.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Austin E. Langley, 24, of Overbrook was booked into jail for suspicion of cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license.

Officials say on Friday, July 15th, at 11:47 p.m., an Osage Co. Sheriff’s Deputy pulled Langley over for a traffic violation near 125th and Jordan Rd. and illegal drugs were located.

No other information was released.

