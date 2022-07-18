Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV...
An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV that crashed onto a car.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – An SUV fell onto a firefighter in New York City on Sunday.

The frightening and graphic moment was caught on camera.

The SUV crashed and ended up on top of a car in Midtown.

The firefighter was helping brace and stabilize the SUV, so that people could get out of the car.

Authorities say that’s when the driver of the SUV hit the gas, which caused it to suddenly move forward and roll onto the firefighter’s leg.

Others worked quickly to free the pinned firefighter.

He was rushed to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

At last check, he was in serious condition but stable.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
FILE
Victim of Saturday night shooting in Topeka identified
Douglas Co. officials search for a man last seen swimming in Clinton Lake on July 16, 2022....
Missing Swimmer’s body recovered at Clinton Lake
FILE
One dead following Sun. morning shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
FILE
Pilot killed in Saturday Shawnee Co. plane crash identified

Latest News

Live at Five
The Salvation Army gave out nearly 200 fans Monday in Topeka.
Salvation Army hands out free fans collected at Westlake Hardware
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
(Topeka Public Schools)
Topeka Public Schools expands refugee welcome center to help Ukraine families
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response