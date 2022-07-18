190th remembers pilot killed in Saturday plane crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard says the pilot killed in plane crash in Shawnee Co. last weekend had logged more than 5,000 hours in the air.

In a social media post published at 11:20 a.m. Monday, the 190th Air Refueling Wing asked followers to honor and remember the service of Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Steven D. Stucky.

Stucky died Saturday after his small airplane stalled, then crashed shortly after takeoff at a private airfield in Northeast Shawnee Co.

Steven Stucky, 71, died after his 2007 RV-7 airplane stalled shortly after takeoff July 16, 2022. (WIBW/Rick Felsburg)

According to the post, Stuckey joined the 190th Tactical Reconnaissance Group in April 1967. Stucky attended Combat Crew Training School at Castle Air Force Base in 1977 and served as an Inflight Refueling Instructor for 20 years. He also served as the Chief Boom Operator for the Operations Group.

Stuckey was named the 190th’s Command Chief Master Sergeant in 2001 and served in that role until his retirement in 2004.

The post says Stucky logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, including combat support missions during Desert Storm, Operation Northern Watch, Allied Force and combat missions over Bosnia.

The private air strip where Stuckey died has been the site of two other fatal plane crashes. In Aug. 2003 Col. Michael O’Tolle was killed in an accident involving a small airplane, and Ivan Hittle died in June 2006 when his ultralight went down.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.