Wanted Missouri man arrested near Mayetta

Justin Michael Holloway
Justin Michael Holloway(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was arrested who was wanted on a warrant and considered to be armed and dangerous was arrested Saturday morning after a pursuit with deputies through Jackson County.

According to officials, A Jackson County deputy attempted to stop a white passenger van driven by Justin Holloway, 41, of Kansas City at approximately 2:15 a.m. near Mayetta. Holloway then drove away from deputies heading north on the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75.

Deputies used a tactical intervention maneuver to force the van to stop and were able to take Holloway into custody.

Holloway booked into Jackson County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving without a driver’s license and no registration

