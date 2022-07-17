Wanted Missouri man arrested near Mayetta
Published: Jul. 17, 2022
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was arrested who was wanted on a warrant and considered to be armed and dangerous was arrested Saturday morning after a pursuit with deputies through Jackson County.
According to officials, A Jackson County deputy attempted to stop a white passenger van driven by Justin Holloway, 41, of Kansas City at approximately 2:15 a.m. near Mayetta. Holloway then drove away from deputies heading north on the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75.
Deputies used a tactical intervention maneuver to force the van to stop and were able to take Holloway into custody.
Holloway booked into Jackson County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer
- Interference with law enforcement
- Reckless driving
- Driving without a driver’s license and no registration
