Wanted Missouri man arrested near Mayetta

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was arrested who was wanted on a warrant and considered to be armed and dangerous was arrested Saturday morning after a pursuit with deputies through Jackson County.

According to officials, A Jackson County deputy attempted to stop a white passenger van driven by Justin Holloway, 41, of Kansas City at approximately 2:15 a.m. near Mayetta. Holloway then drove away from deputies heading north on the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75.

Deputies used a tactical intervention maneuver to force the van to stop and were able to take Holloway into custody.

Holloway booked into Jackson County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer

Interference with law enforcement

Reckless driving

Driving without a driver’s license and no registration

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.