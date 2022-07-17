Advertisement

Two dead in overnight crash on K4

Jeremy Burd
Jeremy Burd
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two fatalities occurred on K4, just south of 37th. around 1:30 Sunday morning.

Of the two fatalities, one was in a motorcycle and one was in an SUV. Officials said the driver of the SUV, Jeremy Burd was driving while under the influence and has been placed under arrest.

The Sheriff’s office said KHP is investigating the case.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

