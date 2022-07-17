Topeka Saturday night shooting leaves one dead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -TPD says on Saturday, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Street for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, TPD says one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is still under investigation, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.