Topeka Saturday night shooting leaves one dead

FILE
FILE(WBTV File)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -TPD says on Saturday, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Street for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, TPD says one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is still under investigation, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

