Sunday shooting at Kickapoo Reservation leaves one fatality

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call of a possible shooting at the Kickapoo Reservation.

When multiple law enforcement agencies arrived, one fatality was confirmed.

Sheriff John Merchant says one suspect is in custody in the Brown County Jail pending further investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing, we will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.