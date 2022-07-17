Advertisement

Sunday shooting at Kickapoo Reservation leaves one fatality

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call of a possible shooting at the Kickapoo Reservation.

When multiple law enforcement agencies arrived, one fatality was confirmed.

Sheriff John Merchant says one suspect is in custody in the Brown County Jail pending further investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing, we will provide updates as they become available.

