Sunday night forecast: High heat will stress Kansas this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was the day to get the outdoor chores done this week because we are in the sight of a serious heat wave this week. Tomorrow will be hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Triple digit heat surges Tuesday before a weak front later in the evening pushes us back into the mid 90s Wednesday. No rain chance with the cold front and your yard will start showing more signs of heat stress as 100-degree temperatures rebound quickly for Thursday through this coming weekend.

Tonight: Clear, with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds NE at 5 to to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and very hot. Highs in the low 100s feeling like 105º-110º. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front will pass through the area late Tuesday. Rain is unlikely, but light north winds Wednesday will keep the 100s briefly at bay. 100s return by Thursday with heat index values ranging between 105º-110º, perhaps higher, Thursday through Monday of next week. If the forecast his will be the longest stretch of 100s we’ve seen since July 2012, 10 years ago.

There is a low chance for rain next Saturday as a weak front may stall out in northern Kansas, but that is in no way locked in and we will likely still be near 100 degrees that following Sunday and Monday of next weekend. In the mean time, stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade or A/C if you can, wear breathable and light colored clothing and monitor your pets in the heat.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.