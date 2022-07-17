Sunday forecast: Coolest day of the week but still hot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cold front brought a complex of showers and thunderstorms through northeast Kansas last night, dry conditions are expected today. A northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph today should limit highs to the upper 80s to low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. However, the air will be quite humid, so heat indices are forecast to reach the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. With a clear sky and light winds tonight, temperatures should fall to the mid to upper 60s by tomorrow morning.

Monday will be warmer with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s. Very hot temperatures are on track to return on Tuesday with triple-digit highs expected across most of the state. A weak cold front should pass through Tuesday night, which may result in ever-so-slightly cooler conditions for the middle of the week as highs fall to the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday.

Extremely hot temperatures will be quick to return with highs above the century mark each day from Thursday through next Sunday. Rain chances appear very low over the next week.

Today: Mostly sunny. High 90. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Low 68. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. High 92. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny; very hot. High 101. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

