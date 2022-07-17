Advertisement

Sunday forecast: Coolest day of the week but still hot

Dangerous heat wave on the way
Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s today under a mostly sunny sky
Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s today under a mostly sunny sky(WIBW)
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cold front brought a complex of showers and thunderstorms through northeast Kansas last night, dry conditions are expected today. A northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph today should limit highs to the upper 80s to low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. However, the air will be quite humid, so heat indices are forecast to reach the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. With a clear sky and light winds tonight, temperatures should fall to the mid to upper 60s by tomorrow morning.

Monday will be warmer with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s. Very hot temperatures are on track to return on Tuesday with triple-digit highs expected across most of the state. A weak cold front should pass through Tuesday night, which may result in ever-so-slightly cooler conditions for the middle of the week as highs fall to the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday.

Extremely hot temperatures will be quick to return with highs above the century mark each day from Thursday through next Sunday. Rain chances appear very low over the next week.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 90. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Low 68. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. High 92. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny; very hot. High 101. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pilot killed in Saturday Shawnee Co. plane crash identified
Douglas Co. officials search for a man last seen swimming in Clinton Lake on July 16, 2022....
Missing Swimmer’s body recovered at Clinton Lake
John Jeffries, 41
Drunk fight with minor lands Valley Falls man behind bars
Rosa's Mijo opens in Topeka to continue the tradition of Rosa's Mexican Restaurant with...
Rosa’s Mijo opens in Topeka to continue traditon of Rosa’s Mexican Restaurant
The Lansing Correctional Facility is seen in this photo taken Saturday, May 23, 2020 in...
Inmate stabbed, workers injured at Lansing Correctional

Latest News

Saturday night forecast
Northern Kansas at risk for 60 mph winds and quarter size hail from 10pm to midnight.
Saturday night forecast: Scattered rain and storms tonight
Saturday evening forecast
Saturday afternoon forecast