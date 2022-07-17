Advertisement

K-State alumna and volunteer coach places third at World Athletic Championships

Janee Kassanavoid competes during the prelims of the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic...
Janee Kassanavoid competes during the prelims of the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - Janee’ Kassanavoid, a K-State track and field alumna and current volunteer coach, placed third in the women’s hammer throw finals of the World Athletic Championships on Sunday.

Kassanavoid qualified for the finals after placing first in the Group A qualification round on Friday, notching a mark of 74.46.

The final began at 1:35 p.m. CT Sunday, and Kassanavoid, representing the U.S., threw for a mark of 74.86, placing third.

Canadian Camryn Rogers placed second with a mark of 75.52, and American Brooke Andersen took home the title with a mark of 78.96.

In her time at K-State from 2015-2018, she earned the Big 12 title in the women’s hammer throw twice, and was a three-time All American. She also earned first-team honors in 2017.

She set the school record in the women’s hammer throw, recording a 68.21m/223-09 at the 2018 Big 12 Championships.

