Jace McDown’s journey from Emporia State player to coach

By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jace McDown never thought about being a coach, until the pandemic changed everything for him.

“I started just falling in love with football more than I ever had,” said McDown. “You realize how you took it for granted a little bit, football, when it got taken away from you. So at that point I started to realize, maybe.”

Now after playing for Emporia State for six seasons, the three year captain is moving to the sideline as the Hornet’s new linebackers coach.

“Coach Higgins kinda gave me a call, and kinda everything happened really fast after that,” said McDown. “I think a week later I was getting ready to come down here.”

But what was it about McDown that made his hire such an easy decision? His leadership.

“Jace is a great player, I mean everybody knows that,” said ESU head coach Garin Higgins. “I think the biggest thing with Jace is he’s a great leader. He did it on the field and off the field. But I think that’s what he’s gonna bring for us in coaching, is that leadership.”

McDown comes into the position with quite the resume. He was a three-time Academic All-American, the MIAA’s leading tackler over the last three seasons, and has received first-team All-MIAA honors.

“Obviously I’m a young coach, so I still have a lot to learn from that side, recruiting, all those things,” said McDown. “But when it comes to the football side of things, it’s been super easy.”

McDown says the guys in his room have made the transition a lot easier on him.

“I think I have one of the best rooms in the country. Not just because I think they’re really good at football but because I think they’re awesome to be around every day,” he said. “They’ve shown me nothing but respect, and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

Coach McDown and company will open up their 2022 season on September 1st against Northeastern State at Welch Stadium.

