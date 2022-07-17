Advertisement

Dodge City Police searching for person of interest in fatal stabbing

27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola is wanted for questioning.
27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola is wanted for questioning.(Dodge City Police Department Facebook)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department is asking for help locating a person of interest who may be connected to a fatal stabbing.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Dodge City police officers responded to a stabbing call at the 2800 block of 6th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located 24-year-old Dodge City resident Christian Zamora suffering from multiple stab wounds. Zamora was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Dodge City Police Department needs help locating a person of interest, 27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola. He was last seen driving a black 2013 Cadillac CTS bearing Kansas tag DEDPULL.

They ask if you know of his whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pilot killed in Saturday Shawnee Co. plane crash identified
Douglas Co. officials search for a man last seen swimming in Clinton Lake on July 16, 2022....
Missing Swimmer’s body recovered at Clinton Lake
Jeremy Burd
Two dead after overnight crash on K4
FILE
Victim of Saturday night shooting in Topeka identified
John Jeffries, 41
Drunk fight with minor lands Valley Falls man behind bars

Latest News

Manhattan first responders to compete in 2022 Battle of the Badges
Manhattan first responders to compete in 2022 Battle of the Badges
Community helps Topeka family raise over $70,000 for baby’s surgery
Community helps Topeka family raise over $70,000 for baby’s surgery
Sunday morning shooting at Kickapoo Reservation leaves one fatality
Sunday morning shooting at Kickapoo Reservation leaves one fatality
Victim of Saturday night shooting in Topeka identified
Victim of Saturday night shooting in Topeka identified
Two dead after overnight crash on K4
Two dead after overnight crash on K4