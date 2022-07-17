Community helps Topeka family raise over $70,000 for baby’s surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -We have an update for Aspen Campbell, who needed a cranial surgery and with the help of the community, the funds for the surgery were raised.

Aspen’s mother, Chelsea Fisher was on a tight deadline to raise the funds for Aspen’s surgery.

In late 2021, Aspen was diagnosed with Craniosynostosis, which is a rare birth defect where the bones in a baby’s skull form together too quickly.

Doctors said she needed surgery within months, and it was going to be pricey. The family needed to raise around $60,000 in order to put their name down for the surgery.

Aspen’s parents put on a series of fundraisers 13 NEWS covered including bake sales, garage sales, poker games and more to raise thousands of dollars to make this surgery possible.

Now, with the support from the community, the family has raised about $70,000. Which paid for the procedure that happened weeks ago and was a success.

“So, Aspen had a cranial vault remodel so they remodeled the front part of her skull so that her skull could expand as her brain grows, we and traveled to Dallas for that and everything went completely perfect, she’s all healed up. They told her that she was ready to go skydiving if she wanted to.

Aspen’s parents do want to thank the community for their endless support they have shown Aspen.

