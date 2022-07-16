Topeka Blazers raising funds for trip to Junior Olympics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Blazers are on a mission to raise the funds they need to make it to Greensboro, NC for the Junior Olympics National Championships.

They’re a local track and field club for athletes as young as five to 18 years old. They practice recreationally, and have an elite group that competes in the AAU Junior Olympics.

Almost all of their 39 athletes have qualified for this years Junior Olympics National Championships, which take place in Greensboro, NC. Now, they just need some help getting there.

“This year our numbers are really great as far as in the top ten. I believe almost all of our relays are in the top ten or top fifteen,” said Head Coach Ramon Riley. “They get pumped and excited going to compete against all these kids around the nation knowing they’re competing against all these different kids that qualified to get there. So for them it’s pretty exciting.”

Coach Riley and the kids say the club provides them with a special opportunity to play the sport they love, and let it take them to even bigger places. That’s the goal of Dae Dae Matlock, a senior in high school who is hoping to run track in college.

“This is my first year really running track again,” said Matlock. “It’s nothing but a blessing. I feel like it’s a big opportunity to make more opportunities come in life. So just to be able to go and run is a big blessing to me.”

As for the younger kids, they say getting to North Carolina and having the chance to compete alongside their friends, which is something they love to do, would be an awesome experience.

Some of the kids said their favorite part about running is running fast, getting the baton, and trying to get first place.

Community members looking to help out can stop by the Topeka Blazers lemonade stand/bake sale on Saturday July 16, and Sunday July 17 from 12-3 p.m. They will be at two locations: Marco’s Pizza on Gage Blvd, and Dollar General on 25th and California.

