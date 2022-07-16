Advertisement

Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.(Ekaterina79 via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new lawsuit claims that Skittles are unsafe to eat.

A consumer in California has filed a lawsuit in federal court against candy maker Mars that alleges that Skittles are made with a known toxin, titanium dioxide, that’s unfit for human consumption.

In 2016, Mars said it planned to eliminate the chemical compound from its products. However, the lawsuit claims it is still being used in products, including Skittles.

A Mars spokesperson released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“While we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Stampede kicked off on Thursday with Walker Hayes as the headliner.
Country Stampede kicks off with Kansas natives performing
Topeka Water Tower
Foul odor in S Topeka caused by business’s failing water pre-treatment system
Ralph Hipp
Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW
FILE - KHP
KHP to meet with DA to discuss possible charges for K-4 fatal mystery driver
FILE
Officials respond to possible plane crash in NE Shawnee Co.

Latest News

President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
Biden’s Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders
President Biden spends his final day in Saudi Arabia declaring the US will "remain an active...
Biden pledges continued US involvement in Middle East
YWCA organized a rally at the Kansas Capitol to show their frustration toward 'Value Them Both'...
YWCA organizes rally at Kansas Statehouse encouraging Kansans to ‘Vote No’ on the ballot
FILE PHOTO - At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian...
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine’s north, east, south