Saturday night forecast: Scattered rain and storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clouds and scattered light rain showers have kept temperatures in the 80s this afternoon (thankfully) and although not much, the rain is what many desperately need. Another round of scattered rain and thunderstorms is likely tonight, especially north of I-70. Thunderstorm rains could be heavy at times in some areas and although the risk for severe weather is low tonight, there could be a wind gust around 60 mph and maybe a hail stone up to quarter size, but generally juts looking forward to the rain chance. We will be left high and dry this coming week.

Tonight: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds becoming NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 90º. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain and storms tonight should cross into northern Kansas after 10pm and move southeast. Heavy rainfall amounts of a half inch will be isolated and most areas will see between 0.10″ and 0.25″ overnight. Just enough to keep things clinging to life before we turn up the heat later in the week. This is our last “significant” rain chance for awhile.

90s return by Monday and triple digits are likely on Tuesday under sunny skies with south winds between 10 to 15 mph. Humidity won’t feel oppressive, but it will be undeniably hot. A weak “cold” front will sneak past Tuesday night and temperatures Wednesday will be lowered by about 5 degrees behind the front. No rain is expected along the front either.

By next weekend we are back in the triple digits with limited help in the forecast. Right Northeast and North-Central Kansa are not officially in a drought (although it has been dry), but I expect to see some drought conditions added to portions of the area after this coming week. We shall see.

Hot and dry 8-day Forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action

Best chance for storms tonight is in northern Kansas after 10pm. Severe weather is not anticipated but one or two stronger storms may develop gusty winds and small hail. Rainfall amounts generally between 0.10″ and 0.25″. The heat returns next week with several days in the triple digits expected. Be safe in the heat and stay hydrated. Don’t overexert yourself working outdoors so take be mindful to take breaks more often than usual.

