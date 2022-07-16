Advertisement

Saturday forecast: Hot today before storms move in tonight

Slightly cooler Sunday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible tonight(WIBW)
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be hot with highs in the 90s across much of northeast Kansas. Areas near the Nebraska border may be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s. There is a slight chance of a few scattered showers through the early afternoon. Otherwise, a partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop along a weak frontal boundary this evening. Some of the storms may be strong with wind gusts up to 50 mph, but severe weather is not anticipated. Brief heavy downpours are possible, so a few locations could receive up to a half inch of rainfall, though most areas will probably not see much.

Sunday is forecast to be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The extreme heat looks quick to return with widespread triple-digit readings expected on Tuesday.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High 93. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 74. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 91. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny. High 93. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; very hot. High 101. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Stampede kicked off on Thursday with Walker Hayes as the headliner.
Country Stampede kicks off with Kansas natives performing
Topeka Water Tower
Foul odor in S Topeka caused by business’s failing water pre-treatment system
Ralph Hipp
Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW
FILE - KHP
KHP to meet with DA to discuss possible charges for K-4 fatal mystery driver
Members of the community gathered outside of the statehouse for the memorial of Christopher...
Memorial held for Topeka man killed in altercation with TPD

Latest News

Heat wave continues
Friday forecast: Hot today, cooler this weekend
Cooler this weekend
Very hot today
Hot today, low chance for showers/storms tonight
Another hot day, low chance for rain tonight
Wednesday midday forecast