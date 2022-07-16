Saturday forecast: Hot today before storms move in tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be hot with highs in the 90s across much of northeast Kansas. Areas near the Nebraska border may be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s. There is a slight chance of a few scattered showers through the early afternoon. Otherwise, a partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop along a weak frontal boundary this evening. Some of the storms may be strong with wind gusts up to 50 mph, but severe weather is not anticipated. Brief heavy downpours are possible, so a few locations could receive up to a half inch of rainfall, though most areas will probably not see much.

Sunday is forecast to be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The extreme heat looks quick to return with widespread triple-digit readings expected on Tuesday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High 93. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 74. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 91. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny. High 93. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; very hot. High 101. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.