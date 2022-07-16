Rosa’s Mijo opens in Topeka to continue traditon of Rosa’s Mexican Restaurant

Advertisement

Rosa's Mijo opens in Topeka to continue the tradition of Rosa's Mexican Restaurant with grandson Abraham Barron.(Rosa's Mijo Facebook)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant in the Capital City will continue the tradition of a Topeka legacy - Rosa’s Mexican Restaurant - with the family’s original recipes.

As a young boy, Abraham Barron says in a Facebook post that he learned how to cook authentic Mexican food with his grandmother, which has become the foundation for his love of the cuisine.

When he was young, Barron said his grandmother opened Rosa’s Mexican Restaurant which was a staple to him and many other Topekans.

Barron said he is happy to announce the traditional recipes will once again grace the streets of the Capital City with Rosa’s Mijo - food inspired by his family’s legacy. He said residents should keep an eye open for take-home family meals, The Mijo Queso Cart, and catering.

Currently, Barron said Rosa’s Mijo can be found at the Federal Carlson building, 444 SE Quincy. However, since the building is federal property, phones are prohibited and identification is required. Food service is open in the building from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday, except on federal holidays.

Barron sent a special thanks to his grandmother, Juanita Barron, his family and his friends.

To get updates from Rosa’s Mijo, click HERE.

