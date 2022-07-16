Advertisement

Police: Assailant wanted after elderly man beaten, robbed inside home

Police in Oklahoma report they are investigating an incident where an elderly man was robbed and beaten. (Source: Tulsa Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in a recent robbery.

The Tulsa Police Department reports the incident occurred on July 7 when an elderly resident was approached by a man pushing a bike.

Police said the man with the bike told the resident he was looking for him and said that he knew his sons and used to play ball with them.

According to the department, the man later asked if he could have $50 from the older man and became irritated when the victim would not give him the money.

Tulsa police said the man followed the victim inside his house, pushed him down on the couch and punched him in the head.

Police said the homeowner told them that the man also kicked him several times, took his money out of his wallet and threw his phone down the hallway.

Tulsa police shared a video of the incident where the two men were outside of the house along with the man in question leaving the scene.

Authorities urged anyone with further information to contact the Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS regarding case 2022-032509.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Stampede kicked off on Thursday with Walker Hayes as the headliner.
Country Stampede kicks off with Kansas natives performing
Topeka Water Tower
Foul odor in S Topeka caused by business’s failing water pre-treatment system
Ralph Hipp
Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW
FILE - KHP
KHP to meet with DA to discuss possible charges for K-4 fatal mystery driver
Members of the community gathered outside of the statehouse for the memorial of Christopher...
Memorial held for Topeka man killed in altercation with TPD

Latest News

FILE
No injuries reported after semi loses tire which hit vehicle on I-70
Rosa's Mijo opens in Topeka to continue the tradition of Rosa's Mexican Restaurant with...
Rosa’s Mijo opens in Topeka to continue traditon of Rosa’s Mexican Restaurant
President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
'US remains active, engage partner in Middle East': Biden says during tour
PD: Elderly man robbed and beaten