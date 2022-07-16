Advertisement

Officials respond to possible plane crash in NE Shawnee Co.

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. officials are responding to a possible plane crash in the northeast part of the county.

Shawnee Co. officials, including the Soldier Township Fire Department, AMR, and the Sheriff’s Office, are responding to an incident in the northeast part of the county in which a plane possibly crashed near NE Shaffer Rd.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Stampede kicked off on Thursday with Walker Hayes as the headliner.
Country Stampede kicks off with Kansas natives performing
Topeka Water Tower
Foul odor in S Topeka caused by business’s failing water pre-treatment system
Ralph Hipp
Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW
FILE - KHP
KHP to meet with DA to discuss possible charges for K-4 fatal mystery driver
Members of the community gathered outside of the statehouse for the memorial of Christopher...
Memorial held for Topeka man killed in altercation with TPD

Latest News

2021 Battle of the Badges American Red Cross T-shirt
Manhattan first responders to compete in 2022 Battle of the Badges
Alejandro Espinoza-Hinostroza
Man arrested with stolen gun after shots fired early Saturday morning
FILE
Douglas Co. drivers warned of influx in cyclists for Lizard under the Skillet
FILE
No injuries reported after semi loses tire which hit vehicle on I-70