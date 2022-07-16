Officials respond to possible plane crash in NE Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. officials are responding to a possible plane crash in the northeast part of the county.

Shawnee Co. officials, including the Soldier Township Fire Department, AMR, and the Sheriff’s Office, are responding to an incident in the northeast part of the county in which a plane possibly crashed near NE Shaffer Rd.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.