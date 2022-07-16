No injuries reported after semi loses tire which hit vehicle on I-70

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a semi-truck lost a tire which hit a vehicle headed in the opposite direction on I-70.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officials were called to an accident near mile marker 290 on I-70.

When officials arrived, they said they found Sarah Groff, of Johnstown, Colo., was headed east in her 2017 Ford Explorer when a semi traveling west lost a trailer tire. The tire traveled across the median and hit Groff’s vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that, luckily, no injuries were reported and Groff was able to drive her vehicle away from the scene while the semi continued unphased westbound.

