Manhattan first responders to compete in 2022 Battle of the Badges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan first responders will compete to be crowned the 2022 Battle of the Badges winner during the 19th annual blood drive on Monday and Tuesday.

The Red Cross says its 19th annual Manhattan Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is set to be held between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 18 and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 19 at St. Thomas More - 2900 Kimball Ave.

During the 1011 Battle of the Badges, the Red Cross said Riley Co. EMS, Riley Co. Police Department and Manhattan Fire Department will all compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors.

Those who come to donate blood will be able to cast a vote to decide who wins this year’s bragging rights. The Red Cross also said donors will get an exclusive battle of the badges T-shirt while supplies last.

While the need for blood never lets up, the Red Cross said donations often decline during this time of year as most donors become busy with outdoor activities and summer vacations. It said donations help ensure new moms, premature babies, cancer patients and accident victims have access to lifesaving blood.

The Red Cross noted that it provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply.

