Man ejected off overpass in S. Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is hospitalized in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle, crashing into a barrier, and being ejected off an overpass in S. Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the man was headed south on I-235 just past Seneca around 1:00 a.m., when he lost control of his vehicle, struck the left guardrail, then crashed into the side of the overpass over Gold Street. The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle at the time, was ejected, and landed on the street below.

He was rushed to the hospital.

Troopers are working to determine if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, but they know he was not wearing a seat belt.

Southbound I-235 was closed at Seneca for several hours overnight, but traffic is back open.

