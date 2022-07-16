Advertisement

Man ejected off overpass in S. Wichita crash

Pickup crashes along I-235 near Seneca.
Pickup crashes along I-235 near Seneca.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is hospitalized in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle, crashing into a barrier, and being ejected off an overpass in S. Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the man was headed south on I-235 just past Seneca around 1:00 a.m., when he lost control of his vehicle, struck the left guardrail, then crashed into the side of the overpass over Gold Street. The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle at the time, was ejected, and landed on the street below.

He was rushed to the hospital.

Troopers are working to determine if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, but they know he was not wearing a seat belt.

Southbound I-235 was closed at Seneca for several hours overnight, but traffic is back open.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Stampede kicked off on Thursday with Walker Hayes as the headliner.
Country Stampede kicks off with Kansas natives performing
Topeka Water Tower
Foul odor in S Topeka caused by business’s failing water pre-treatment system
Ralph Hipp
Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW
FILE - KHP
KHP to meet with DA to discuss possible charges for K-4 fatal mystery driver
Members of the community gathered outside of the statehouse for the memorial of Christopher...
Memorial held for Topeka man killed in altercation with TPD

Latest News

2021 Battle of the Badges American Red Cross T-shirt
Manhattan first responders to compete in 2022 Battle of the Badges
Alejandro Espinoza-Hinostroza
Man arrested with stolen gun after shots fired early Saturday morning
FILE
Officials respond to possible plane crash in NE Shawnee Co.
FILE
Douglas Co. drivers warned of influx in cyclists for Lizard under the Skillet
FILE
No injuries reported after semi loses tire which hit vehicle on I-70