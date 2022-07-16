Man arrested with stolen gun after shots fired early Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm after shots were fired near the Oakland area early Saturday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says just after midnight on Saturday, July 16, officers were called to the 200 block of NE Lake St. with reports of an assault and possible gunshots.

TPD said an investigation resulted in the arrest of Alejandro Espinoza-Hinostroza, 29.

Espinoza-Hinostroza was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated assault, battery, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.