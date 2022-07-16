Inmate stabbed, workers injured at Lansing Correctional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate was stabbed during what Corrections officials described as a “fight” Friday night at Lansing Correctional Facility.

A union representing Corrections workers, however, sent a news release terming the incident a “riot.”

Randy Bowman, a spokesperson for the Kansas Dept. of Corrections, told 13 NEWS a resident was stabbed during a fight and sent to the hospital. He did not know how seriously the inmate was injured.

Bowman said the disturbance was contained to one unit in Building A at Lansing. The rest of the facility was locked down as a precaution.

He also said preliminary information was that four staff members suffered minor injuries, but needed only first aid attention – not hospitalization.

A news release from AFT-Kansas (American Federation of Teachers) and the Kansas Organization of State Employees, however, described the situation as a “riot.” They said an altercation broke out among several inmates, who then assaulted Corrections staff when they responded.

The union’s statement said the altercation is the latest in a series of issues at the prison, which they blame on severe understaffing. They say the prison has had a 30 percent staff vacancy rate all year.

“KDOC management continues to use the same formula while expecting different results, so incidents like the one (Friday night) continue to occur,” they said.

