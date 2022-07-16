How to beat the heat at Country Stampede

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede is going strong in its second night. And so is the heat around the motorsports park venue.

To make sure you have the best time emergency officials shared some tips to keep you safe during the summer heat.

The 3-day outdoor music festival is one of the largest in the Midwest and emergency officials want to be sure everyone here stays safe.

“Inebriated or not the heat index is above 110 for a lot of the day, that is a combination of the temperature plus the humidity. Your body has a great propensity to vent heat but in a situation like this it can’t.

In day two, emergency crews already have treated ten people for heat exhaustion.

Mickey Hubert, with Topeka AMR, says “Heat stroke, heat exhaustion are very very easy to get, if you don’t treat yourself appropriately, that means eating a proper diet and drinking lots of fluids, that means of the non-alcoholic, non-carbonated, non-sugary type things, so water, electrolyte drinks like Gatorade. If you’re gonna do that you need to make sure that you’re drinking one to one, Gatorade with water because Gatorade has sugar and sugar causes you to lose water in your body as well”.

Concert goers agree that staying hydrated should be your number one priority.

Concert goer, Laura says “,Drink, it seems like a lot of water but drink more than you would even think. Eat food, eating food is going to keep you good too, not drinking too much alcohol, that’ll ruin your body. Not good for you out in the sun, and wear sunscreen.”

Hubert’s top tips to beat the heat?...“Number one you need to drink lots of water. Period. And you need to drink water for today for tomorrow. Once you’re behind you’re behind, so you have to stay pre-hydrated. Number two find shade, get out of the heat. A lot of these people are staying in tents that are unventilated, they need to find some way to get out of the heat for a while during the day”.

There are free water bottle filling stations inside the venue.

Hubert says if you do suffer from heat exhaustion Stormont Vail has a mobile clinic set up, and AMR has an air conditioned room you can go to cool off.

