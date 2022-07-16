Drunk fight with minor lands Valley Falls man behind bars

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - After he got into a physical altercation with a minor while under the influence of alcohol, a Valley Falls man is spending time behind bars.

The Valley Falls Police Department says just after 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, officers were called to the 900 block of Oak St. with reports of a fight.

When officials arrived they said they found John Jeffries, 41, locked into a physical altercation with a minor. He was also reported under the influence of alcohol.

The Jefferson Co. Jail inmate roster indicates that Jeffries was booked into jail for battery and endangering a child and remains behind bars with no bond set.

VFPD did note that the minor in the incident is unharmed and safe.

