Douglas Co. officials search for missing swimmer at Clinton Lake
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are searching for a man who was last seen swimming in Clinton Lake on Saturday afternoon.
The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Saturday afternoon, July 16, officials were alerted to a swimmer who had gone missing at Clinton Lake.
As of 4 p.m., the officials said several agencies in the county are looking for a missing man who was last seen swimming at the lake.
The Sheriff’s Office said it has several boats involved in the search effort as well as other agencies’ water crafts - including the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical and Consolidated Fire District 1 of Douglas Co.
A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter has also been seen flying over the lake searching for the missing man.
This is a developing story.
