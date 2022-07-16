Douglas Co. drivers warned of influx in cyclists for Lizard under the Skillet

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Douglas Co. have been warned that cyclists will take over county roads on Sunday morning for Lizard under the Skillet.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says residents should always avoid distractions while driving, however, they should be extra cautious on Sunday, July 17, as an influx of bicyclists in the area is planned for the Lawrence Bicycle Club’s annual Lizard under the Skillet ride.

The Sheriff’s Office said cyclists will mostly be on county roads, however, the routes will start and end at Broken Arrow Park in Lawrence and travel through Eudora, Baldwin City and Wellsville.

Officials said the ride will begin at 6 a.m. and cyclists should be off the roads by 3 p.m.

For more info about Lizard under the Skillet, click HERE.

