Wanted 15-year-old connected to Montara firearm burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 15-year-old person of interest wanted by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been connected to the aggravated burglary in Montara.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that John X. Lopez, 15, who is wanted as a person of interest, has been connected to the break-in in the Montara neighborhood in which firearms had been stolen.

On Thursday, July 14, officials said they were looking for Lopez as a person of interest in the aggravated burglary. His whereabouts remain unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office also told 13 NEWS that Lopez was identified as the unmasked individual in the surveillance video.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance identifying the other three individuals who remain unnamed.

During the break-in, officials said four suspects entered a home in the Montara neighborhood and stole firearms.

If anyone has information about the crime, including the identities of the other three individuals or the whereabouts of Lopez, they should call the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Those who submit a tip to Crime Stoppers which leads to the arrest of an individual could be eligible for an up to $1,000 reward. The owner of the home has also offered a $500 reward for the individual who gets the firearms back or has information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

