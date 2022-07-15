Advertisement

Topeka city manager search enters next stage as application window closes

Mayor Mike Padilla and interim City Manager Bill Cochran at a news conference June 28 at City...
Mayor Mike Padilla and interim City Manager Bill Cochran at a news conference June 28 at City Hall, during which they addressed a number of topics including an increase in the aerospace industry at the Topeka Regional Airport.(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search for Topeka’s next city manager has entered its next stage.

The window for candidate applications closed at 5 p.m. Friday. The City of Topeka says more than 30 candidates have applied for the position left open by Brent Trout’s retirement last November. Chief of Staff Bill Cochran, who has served in the interim since Trout retired, told 13 NEWS Monday that five of the applicants live in Kansas, two in Topeka, while 10 others have Kansas ties.

The governing body plans a July 19 executive session to discuss narrowing the field. Candidates will then be interviewed by city leadership and a community panel selected by the governing body, before the final few participate in meet and greets planned for the public.

Cochran previously told 13 NEWS the new manager could be in place by November. The City says the process is on a loose timeline, dependent upon the chosen candidate’s current work situation when they are hired.

