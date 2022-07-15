Topeka city manager search enters next stage as application window closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search for Topeka’s next city manager has entered its next stage.

The window for candidate applications closed at 5 p.m. Friday. The City of Topeka says more than 30 candidates have applied for the position left open by Brent Trout’s retirement last November. Chief of Staff Bill Cochran, who has served in the interim since Trout retired, told 13 NEWS Monday that five of the applicants live in Kansas, two in Topeka, while 10 others have Kansas ties.

The governing body plans a July 19 executive session to discuss narrowing the field. Candidates will then be interviewed by city leadership and a community panel selected by the governing body, before the final few participate in meet and greets planned for the public.

Cochran previously told 13 NEWS the new manager could be in place by November. The City says the process is on a loose timeline, dependent upon the chosen candidate’s current work situation when they are hired.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.