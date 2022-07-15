Three Jayhawks competing at World Outdoor Track & Field Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Bryce Hoppel, Hussain Al-Hizam, and Alexandra Emilianov are all set to compete at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships will be held July 15th through the 24th at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Both Hoppel and Emilianov will be making their return to the World Championships, as they both competed in Doha, Qatar in 2019.

Hoppel will represent the U.S. in the men’s 800 meters, Al-Hazim will represent Saudi Arabia in the pole vault, and Emilianov will throw in the women’s discus for her country of Moldova.

KU track and field head coach Stanley Redwine will serve as the head coach of the Team USA men’s team. Hoppel will be coached by assistant coach Michael Whittlesey, Al-Hizam by associate head coach Tom Hays, and Emilianov by assistant coach Andy Kokhanovsky.

The World Championships are set to begin on Friday, and this marks the first World Championships to be held on U.S. soil.

Emilianov will be the first Jayhawk to compete, throwing in the women’s discus on Monday, July 18th in one of two qualification rounds. The top nine of those rounds will advance to the finals on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hoppel will take to the track in the first round of the 800 meters on Wednesday, July 20th at 5:20 p.m. CT. The semifinals are set for Thursday, July 21st, and the finals on Friday, July 22nd.

Al-Hizam will compete in the men’s pole vault qualification round on Friday, July 22nd at 5:05 p.m. CT, and those finals are scheduled for Sunday, July 24th at 5:25 p.m. CT.

