Students take on the pool with the iCan Swim Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students got the chance to learn how to swim on Friday thanks to a summer program.

The Capper Foundation hosted the “iCan Swim” program from July 11 to July 18 to help individuals with disabilities learn how to swim. The program is said to not be a program for aquatic therapy but is instead for kids to enjoy the leisure activity of swimming.

According to Capper Foundation’s speech pathologist and camp director, Jenny Stous, the students experienced many fears at the beginning of the week, but now are splashing and enjoying the water. Stous also says it is amazing to see the students’ confidence grow.

“From day one until today, the confidence in these kids has been such a huge thing to watch just evolve,” said Stous. “You know, kids that didn’t want their feet in the water or didn’t want their toes to be off the bottom of the pool on day one to the ones that are now jumping off the side of the pool, jumping off the diving board. The smiles and the confidence are just amazing to watch.”

The Capper Foundation hosted the program at Hummer Sports Park’s Capital Federal Natatorium.

The iCan Swim program is with the nationally recognized non-profit “iCan Shine,” which has a purpose of providing anyone with disabilities a way of learning recreational activities in an empowering environment.

