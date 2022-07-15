Advertisement

Stormont celebrates milestone in procedure helping A-Fib patients

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than six million people may be at higher risk of stroke because their heart isn’t pumping their blood as well as it should.

Nancy Perry is one of them. Perry is the well-known, long-time Topeka United Way leader who has the annual Day of Caring named in her honor.

“I haven’t slowed down much,” Perry says if life since she retired. “I admit I’m 81. I love it and I feel good, but as you get older, it’s very easy to trip.”

Accidents like that were a worry for Nancy after she was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and was put on blood thinners.

“All that worry, if you are on blood thinner, you do worry about it, because anybody that’s on it, if they have a cut or they fall or they hit their head, you’re really a candidate for a very bad accident,” she said of the increased bleeding risk that comes with taking blood thinning medications.

In patients with A-Fib, abnormal heart rhythms may cause the heart to not move blood through the way it should. As a result, it may pool in areas like the left atrial appendage.

Dr. Seshu Rao, a cardiologist at Stormont Vail in Topeka, says that’s where the risk lies.

“When blood stagnates, it forms a clot and the clot that’s there in the appendage can break off,” he said. “When it comes into the circulation, the path of least resistance for the blood clot is to go up and cause a stroke.”

Blood thinners have been the standard treatment to lower the risk of clots. But five years ago, Stormont Vail started using the Watchman. The device is deployed through a catheter into the appendage, blocking any clots from escaping - reducing the risk of stroke, without need for blood thinners.

Dr. Rao says Stormont saw 40 percent growth in its number of Watchman procedures last year, recently completing its 500th.

“It shows that we’re doing a lot of these procedures, so we’re comfortable with these procedures; the safety level, to the point where the complication rate is negligible; people can trust us with these procedures because we’ve done so many of them,” he said.

Nancy says she tells everyone about her experience. She now takes no blood thinners - only a baby aspirin - and feels a lot more confident moving through life.

“It’s a peace of mind really,” she said. “Now, not that I want to fall or have a cut, but I know I’m going to be okay.”

The procedure typically involves an overnight hospital stay.

The Watchman may not be for everyone. Talk to your doctor about it. You also can find more information about it by clicking here.

You also can learn about atrial fibrillation at heart.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Tesla
Kansas lands $4B Panasonic EV battery plant project
Neyl Beier
KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment
Johnny Lee Powers Sr.
Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

Latest News

Attorney General Derek Schmidt gives remarks at the first meeting of the Kansas Fights...
Funds collected in opioid lawsuits allocated to fight addiction in Kansas
Today, the DHSS responded with a one-page, four-question document: Regulation of Missouri...
Missouri DHSS posts guidance regarding new abortion law
FILE
Stream Advisory issued for Fancy Creek tributary
KU study finds masks slow spread of COVID-19
With new subvariants, COVID cases, hospitalizations jump in Kansas