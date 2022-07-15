Senators warn against dangers of fentanyl as flood continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the fentanyl flood continues, U.S. Senators have continued to warn against the dangers of the drug with a new PSA.

On Friday, July 15, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he led every physician who serves in the Senate to release a public service announcement about the dangers of fentanyl and the havoc it is wreaking on communities throughout the nation. He also noted that fentanyl is killing Americans at record rates.

“I come to you today, not only as a U.S. Senator but as a physician concerned for the health and safety of our nation. Fentanyl is killing over 200 Americans every day. Unfortunately, many Americans who have died from an overdose didn’t even know they were taking the deadliest drug our nation has ever seen,” the Sens. said. “They didn’t know that just one pill can kill… As physicians in the Senate, we know Fentanyl is everywhere – no community is sparred… Never take any drug except those personally prescribed by your physician and filled by your pharmacist. Parents, teachers: please talk to your children before it’s too late… By working together we can make a difference and stop the drug traffickers that are driving addiction and poisoning our neighbors and children.”

Recently, Sen. Marshall said he questioned Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky at a hearing about the crisis. He said the questions followed the seizure of thousands of pills in Kansas.

Additionally, Marshall said he announced his support for the Stop Fentanyl Border Crossings Act, which would expand pandemic-related Title 42 expedited removal authority to fight the fentanyl overdose epidemic which has resulted from drug smuggling across the border.

Those in need of assistance can click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.