Salina Police search for man who broke in, stole church keys

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are on the hunt for a man who broke into a local church and stole a set of keys.

The Salina Police Department says on Wednesday, July 13, officers were called to the First Baptist Church at 834 Lewis St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a church employee had reported they found a window panel had been pushed and was damaged. When surveillance tapes were reviewed, they said a suspect could be seen gaining entry to the building around 3:30 a.m. The man had entered through the side window and stolen property from the church.

Salina Police told 13 NEWS that the man had stolen a set of keys and all religious items were left untouched.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

