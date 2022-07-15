Advertisement

Salina Police search for man who broke in, stole church keys

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are on the hunt for a man who broke into a local church and stole a set of keys.

The Salina Police Department says on Wednesday, July 13, officers were called to the First Baptist Church at 834 Lewis St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a church employee had reported they found a window panel had been pushed and was damaged. When surveillance tapes were reviewed, they said a suspect could be seen gaining entry to the building around 3:30 a.m. The man had entered through the side window and stolen property from the church.

Salina Police told 13 NEWS that the man had stolen a set of keys and all religious items were left untouched.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

