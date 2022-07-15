Advertisement

RCPD warns previous Manhattan resident on the run for 1st degree murder

Could be headed to Wichita
Tyler Mitchell
Tyler Mitchell(Pueblo Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has warned residents that a previous Manhattan resident who is on the run for 1st-degree murder and may be headed to Wichita could still have ties to the area

The Riley County Police Department says as of 2 p.m. on Friday, July 15, it has no current information that Tyler Jordan Mitchell, 33, is headed to the area, however, the previous Manhattan resident may still have ties to the area.

RCPD issued the warning after the Pueblo, Colo., Police Department requested the public’s help to find Mitchell following the Wednesday’s first-degree murder of a 33-year-old woman.

Mitchell has been described as a white male who stands at 5-feet-8-inches and weighs around 140 pounds. He has a large tattoo on his left forearm that reads “Est. 1989″ and his right arm is usually kept in a sling due to a disability. He is frequently seen on the northside of Pueblo, but could also be headed to the Wichita area.

Tyler Mitchell's tattoo
Tyler Mitchell's tattoo(Pueblo Police Department)

If anyone knows Michell’s whereabouts, they should immediately contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or local law enforcement agencies at 911.

