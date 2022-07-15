Advertisement

RCPD opens investigation following theft of ATV, SUV in Manhattan

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department says multiple investigations have been opened after an ATV and an SUV were stolen in Manhattan on Thursday.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, officers were called to the 2600 block of W 56th Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.

Officials said a 76-year-old man reported that his green Yamaha Bear Tracker 250 ATV was stolen, which resulted in about a $2,000 loss.

RCPD said officers were then called to the 600 block of Vattier St. around 12:45 p.m. with a theft report.

When officials arrived at this location, they said a 40-year-old woman reported that her 2003 GMC Envoy was stolen, which cost her about $1,000.

Anyone with information about either crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern
Little Russia Chili Parlor planned to takeover old Porubsky’s location
Ralph Hipp
Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW
John X. Lopez, 15
Officials search for 15-year-old aggravated burglary person of interest
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

FILE
AG urges High Court to stay DHS policy halting arrests, deportations
Tyler Mitchell
RCPD warns previous Manhattan resident on the run for 1st degree murder
Salina Police search for a man who broke into First Baptist Church and stole keys on July 15,...
Salina Police search for man who broke in, stole church keys
FILE
Local Guardsmen prepare for deployment to SE Asia until spring 2023