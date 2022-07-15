RCPD opens investigation following theft of ATV, SUV in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department says multiple investigations have been opened after an ATV and an SUV were stolen in Manhattan on Thursday.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, officers were called to the 2600 block of W 56th Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.

Officials said a 76-year-old man reported that his green Yamaha Bear Tracker 250 ATV was stolen, which resulted in about a $2,000 loss.

RCPD said officers were then called to the 600 block of Vattier St. around 12:45 p.m. with a theft report.

When officials arrived at this location, they said a 40-year-old woman reported that her 2003 GMC Envoy was stolen, which cost her about $1,000.

Anyone with information about either crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.