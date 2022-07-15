Organizations passed out books, resources to engage kids summer reading

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is helping young students keep their minds sharp during summer break.

The Zoo hosted the annual Spike event Friday, July 15. The Shawnee Co. Campaign for Grade-Level Reading created the event to offer resources to kids from low-income families, so they can receive a quality education and succeed in school.

Several organizations took part in the event including the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, the Topeka Housing Authority, Evergy, the United Way of Greater Topeka (UWGT), and more.

Jessica Lehnherr, the CEO and President of the United Way of Greater Topeka, says it’s important to give students more opportunities to learn and engage.

“Typically, throughout the summer, as children are not engaged in school, reading throughout the summer is absolutely critical to help children stay engaged, and on-focus for reading,” said Lehnherr. “It helps them to enter their next grade-level, ready to go and ready to learn in maintaining all those skills that they learned the year prior.”

Lehnherr says that just helping the kids and community is enjoyable.

“We just love being able to celebrate our community, and engaging youth, and the education of youth, so we really enjoy working with these partners, being able to provide free lunches, and books for kids to take back home to their homes so they are ready to start school here in just a couple of weeks.

The Topeka Public Schools Children’s Nutritional Services provided the kids a free lunch as well.

