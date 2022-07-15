New NOTO store bringing vintage trade to arts district

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new store is bringing the vintage to Topeka’s NOTO Arts District.

Decades Garage cut the ribbon today on its new storefront at 837 North Kansas Ave.

Owners Trish and Darrick Tripe say they come from a line of antique sellers and felt their vintage collection would go hand-in-hand with the artists in the area. Mostly, their excited to be part of the community up North.

“NOTO’s the best kept secret in Topeka,” Trish Tripe said. “It just feels like a community within a community. Everybody is so friendly; you feel supported and there’s always so much activity down here. We just love being here.”

You can stop by the Decades Garage between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tues-Sat.

