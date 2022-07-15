Mercury awarded $62 million for 6-year broadband access project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Mercury Broadband has been awarded $62 million for a 6-year project to improve broadband access for states which have been underserved - including Kansas.

Mercury Broadband says on Friday, July 15, it has been awarded about $62 million in federal grants from the Federal Communications Commision’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. It said the grant will allow it to speed up construction of hybrid fixed wireless and fiber-optic broadband networks in more than 122,000 underserved locations in the U.S. - including Kansas.

On Jan. 30, 2020, Mercury noted that the commission adopted the RDOF Report and Order, which established the framework for the fund and build on the success of the CAF Phase II auction with the use of reverse auctions in two phases.

Mercury said Phase 1′s auction, which started on Oct. 29, 2020, awarded support to bring broadband to over 5 million homes and businesses in areas entirely underserved by voice and broadband with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps.

The company indicated that the RDOF will ensure networks stand the test of time with higher network speeds and lower latency prioritized so that those who benefit from them will be able to use tomorrow’s internet applications as well as today’s.

“We are proud that Mercury Broadband has been selected as one of the award winners for the FCC’s RDOF fund”, said Mr. Wiseman. “We are driven by our passion to deliver reliable, high-quality broadband services to underserved communities. Receiving this funding will help us accelerate our timelines to bring our Mercury@Home and Mercury@Work services to residential and small business customers. We look forward to partnering with local leaders to launch these new broadband services and do our part to help close the digital divide across our country.”

Mercury noted that both services will provide customers with a high-speed reliable internet connection, a free commercial grade Momentum router, an easy-to-use Smartphone app, and access to enhanced privacy, security and management features. It said business customers will also get dedicated account representatives, a direct toll-free business support line, local techs for installation and repair, customer-friendly install appointments and priority repair support for issues or service-affecting issues. It said optional features include mesh extenders for improved Wi-Fi coverage at homes or businesses and VoIP telephone service.

The company indicated that construction on the new service areas funded by the grant will begin immediately. It said the project will last about 6 years and cover hundreds of fixed wireless access sites and more than 12,000 miles of constructed outside plant. Service areas include Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

